Housing Ministry lauds Raipur’s co-woking centre as 'unique' for integrating good startups

RAIPUR: Co-working centre set up by Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) in collaboration with the Raipur district administration as an effort to integrate good startups with incubators and system integrators has been hailed as the unique initiative in the country by the joint secretary of the union ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

During her inspection visit to examine the various community-oriented activities of the co-working centre besides its future plans, the joint secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Roopa Mishra praised the centre for carrying immense potential and promising future with various innovative steps taken to nurture and encourage youth talent through startups in the capital city.

The RMC plans to invest around Rs 5 crore from its budget to establish an incubation and co-working centre with adequate space and impeccable conducive environment that will be available at minimal charges located near Jaistambh, the heart of the capital. Various startup companies are being invited to conduct 10-day training sessions, during which subject matter experts will inspect and provide suggestions to enhance startup initiatives for the benefit of youths.

The singular initiative aims to awaken interest in the startup sector among youths and enhance their talent, empowering them to bring glory to their city and state in the future, said Abinash Mishra, RMC Commissioner. “Besides promoting and extending support for startups as welfare for youths, the move will emerge promising for women empowerment too,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh capital has carried through a comprehensive action plan keeping in focus public health and putting an innovative use of vacant spaces beneath flyovers for sports activities besides installing EV charging stations across the city.

In another innovative initiative to encourage youths and local residents engage in sports activities, the RMC has launched a profound plan on reclaiming unoccupied spaces beneath all flyovers for facilitating box sports amenities to play and practice cricket, badminton, basketball, yoga.