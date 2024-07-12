India gave Buddha, not yuddha: PM

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the historical and cultural connect between the two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that like India, the history and culture of Austria is also very old and magnificent.

“Our contacts have also been historic and both countries have benefited from it. This benefit has happened in culture as well as in commerce. The study of Sanskrit had started in the University of Vienna about 200 years ago. It gained further prominence with the establishment of an Independent Chair for Indology in 1880… Vienna has hosted many of our great personalities such as Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhash Bose and Gandhiji’s disciple Miraben spent her last days in Vienna,” he said.

Modi was addressing the Indian community at an event organised in his honour by the Indian diaspora in Vienna. The Austrian Federal Minister of Labour and Economy Martin Kocher also attended the event.

The PM said that there is a lot of interest globally in India’s thoughts and actions. He emphasised that India has shared knowledge and expertise with the world for thousands of years, promoting peace and prosperity, rather than war.

“Everyone wants to understand India. What is India thinking today? What is India doing? It is necessary to create a better informed world regarding this. For thousands of years we have been sharing knowledge and expertise with the world. We did not give wars, we can proudly say to the world that India did not give ‘Yuddha’ (wars) but Buddha. When I talk about Buddha, it means that India has always given peace and prosperity. Today when the world sees India as a world friend, it is a matter of pride for us,” Modi said.