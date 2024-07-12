PM Modi interacts with 181 IAS officers of 2022 batch

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted with 181 officer trainees of IAS 2022 batch, who have been attached as assistant secretaries in various Ministries and Departments. PM Modi during the interaction heard officers' experiences of training undergone by them. Modi recalled his earlier interaction with them during the Aarambh programme in 2022.
Speaking about the assistant secretary programme, Modi said that the intent is to provide opportunities for experiential learning to young officers from the administrative pyramid.
The Prime Minister further said that the 'new India' is not satisfied with the lackadaisical approach and demands proactiveness and they should endeavour to provide best possible governance, quality of manufacturing and quality of life to all citizens.
Talking about schemes like Lakhpati Didi, Drone Didi, PM Awas Yojana and others, Modi said that all of them should work with a saturation approach to take these schemes further to the people. He added that the saturation approach ensures social justice and prevents discrimination.
According to PMO statement, the prime minister said that "Nation First" is not just a slogan but his life’s aim and exhorted the officers to walk with him in this journey. He also said that the accolades they had received after their selection as IAS are things of the past, and instead of staying there, they should move ahead towards the future.
Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Personnel), P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary and A.K. Bhalla, Secretary (Home and DoPT) and other senior officers were also present during the interaction.