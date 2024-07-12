PM Modi stresses on BIMSTEC's role as engine for economic, social growth

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reaffirmed India's commitment to seven-nation grouping BIMSTEC and stressed on its role as an engine for economic and social growth.

The foreign ministers of the BIMSTEC member states made a joint call on Modi on the second and final day of their retreat in Delhi.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), brings together seven countries of South and Southeast Asia for multifaceted cooperation.

Besides India, the BIMSTEC comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan.

"Glad to meet BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers.Discussed ways to strengthen regional cooperation, including connectivity, energy, trade, health, agriculture, science, security and people-to-people exchanges. Conveyed full support to Thailand for a successful Summit," Modi said on X.