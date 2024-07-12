Polling ends for Maharashtra council elections; all 274 MLAs cast their votes

MUMBAI: Amid threat of cross-voting, polling for the biennial elections to 11 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council concluded at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex on Friday afternoon.

Voting was held between 9 am and 4 pm, officials said.

The votes will be taken up for counting after 5 pm and the results are expected in the evening, they said.

There are 12 candidates in the fray for the 11 seats in the upper house of the state legislature where the 274 current members of the legislative assembly form the electoral college.

According to officials, all the 274 MLAs cast their votes.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Gaikwad was the first to cast his vote through the secret ballot system.

The biennial elections are being held to fill in vacancies of members whose term ends on July 27.

Each winning candidate would need a quota of 23 first-preference votes.

In the morning, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said it would request the state electoral officer to extend the voting timing by an hour due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

As voting progressed, the Congress wrote to the returning officer, urging that BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad not be allowed to cast his vote.