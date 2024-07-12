SC collegium recommends appointment of chief justices in seven HCs

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has recommended the appointment of chief justices for the high courts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Madras and Meghalaya.

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai made the recommendations after considering the names of judges from different high courts by taking into account their seniority and performance, and the need to provide representation in the different high courts.

Justice Manmohan, who is the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, has been recommended as the chief justice of the court.

He was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Delhi on March 13, 2008, and is due to retire on December 16, 2024.

Justice Manmohan ranks at Sl No 3 in the All India Seniority list of High Court Judges.

"Bearing in mind the Memorandum of Procedure, Mr Justice Manmohan can be appointed as the Chief Justice of his parent High Court, at this stage. The Collegium, therefore, recommends that Mr Justice Manmohan be appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi," a resolution passed by the collegium said.

The collegium recommended the name of Justice Rajiv Shakdher for appointment as the chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

"On the transfer of Mr Justice M S Ramachandra Rao, Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh as Chief Justice of the High Court of Jharkhand, consequent upon the retirement of Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi on July 19, 2024, there would be a vacancy in the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court," it said.

"Mr Justice Rajiv Shakdher was appointed as a Judge of the High Court on 11 April, 2008 and ranks at Sl No 4 in the All India Seniority list of High Court Judges. He is one of the senior-most Judges in the country," the resolution said.

"The Collegium, therefore, recommends that Mr Justice Rajiv Shakdher be appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in the vacancy caused by the transfer of Mr Justice M S Ramachandra Rao to the High Court of Jharkhand, consequent upon the retirement of Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi," it said.