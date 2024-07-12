Three gangsters including Rajouri Garden shooting case accused killed in police encounter

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police in a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF) of the Haryana Police gunned down three gangsters of which two were allegedly involved in the brazen killing of a man at a food outlet in Delhi last month, an official said on Friday.

The three gangsters, identified as Ashish alias Lalu, Sunny Kharad and Vikki Ridhana, were associated with the Himanshu Bhau gang as sharpshooters.

According to sources, a fierce gun battle ensued between the police and the three gangsters on Chinoli road near village Kharkhoda in Haryana's Sonepat district during which multiple shots were fired from both sides.

Sources claimed that one of the gangsters fired a shot that hit a senior Delhi Police officer on his bulletproof vest and the officer escaped unhurt. However, official confirmation is still awaited.

As per officials, Haryana Police had declared a reward on the arrest of these gangsters following a sharp rise in extortion cases across the state.

Of the three who were neutralised, Ashish and Vicky were involved in the brazen Burger King shootout in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area.

Aman Joon (26), a resident of Chhochhi (Jhajjar) was killed in the brazen attack on June 18 where assailants pumped nearly 40 bullets into him when he was sitting at a table in a Burger King outlet in west Delhi. The victim Aman was deliberately called to the food outlet as part of a honey-trap.

Fugitive gangster Himanshu Bhau had claimed responsibility for the murder. Considering the gravity of the crime, the case was transferred to the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

On June 28, the Special Cell made the first arrest in the case by arresting accused Bijender Golu, who rode the sharpshooters on his motorcycle to the food outlet.