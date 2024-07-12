UGC-NET paper leak: CBI chargesheet may limit offences as ‘no major conspiracy’ in paper leak

NEW DELHI: The CBI, probing the UGC-NET paper leak, has not found any large-scale conspiracy in the case and would limit its likely charge sheet to offences of attempt to cheat or cheating, officials said on Thursday.

During the course of investigation, the officials said, the CBI sleuths found that a youth allegedly circulated a “doctored” screenshot of the leaked paper on Telegram, which led to the cancellation of the exam following an alert issued by the I4C of the Ministry of Home Affairs about a possible “breach”.

The officials said that the probe revealed that the screenshot of the “leaked” question paper for the June 18 exam was “doctored” by a school student.