What is PM Modi's position on 'billionaire tax', what will be India's stand at G20, asks Congress

NEW DELHI: With the issue of "billionaire tax" being taken up with G20 countries by a group of former presidents and prime ministers, the Congress on Friday asked what is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position on such a tax and what will be India's stand when the matter is discussed at the G20 meet later this month.

Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said all over the world, there is a growing consensus that billionaires must pay their fair share of taxes.

"As proposed by Brazil -- which now holds the annual rotational G20 Presidency -- and endorsed by France, Spain, South Africa, and Germany, the world is moving towards a 2 per cent wealth tax on these billionaires," he said in a post on X.