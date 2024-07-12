WHO concerned over teenage pregnancies

NEW DELHI: Almost 6 million teenage girls, aged 15 to 19, give birth annually in the South East Asia Region, including India, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday.
The WHO said adolescent pregnancy is closely linked to child marriage: a common harmful practice in the region, driven by underlying social, cultural, and gender norms.
Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia, said, “Child marriage is a violation of girls’ fundamental human rights. It curtails their ability to make choices and to enjoy high standards of physical and mental health. It impedes their education and often hampers them from owning property.”
Adolescent mothers are less likely to continue going to school, which prevents them from developing skills and knowledge, thus holding them back from achieving their full potential, she said at the regional dialogue, organised by the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation WHO, UNICEF, and UNFPA.
“Worryingly, adolescent pregnancies can affect future generations as well. Daughters of adolescent mothers are at a greater risk of early pregnancy themselves, perpetuating intergenerational cycles of poverty and poor health,” she added.
She said adolescent mothers also have a much higher risk of dying from maternal causes, compared to women in their 20s and 30s. “These risks increase as maternal age decreases, with adolescents under 16 years facing four times the risk of maternal death compared to women over 20 years.”
Moreover, babies born to adolescents also face a significantly higher risk of death compared to babies born to older women. Evidence shows that pregnant adolescents face poorer health coverage than adults, across many maternal care indicators. These include antenatal care, postnatal care, delivering with a skilled birth attendant, and access to family planning. Even if they do access care, these adolescents often lack the confidence to express their needs.
“A substantial proportion of adolescent births are undesired. Moreover, there is a sizeable unmet need for contraception. Information on puberty and sexual health in our region is largely obtained from parents, friends, and the media - with minimal education provided in schools, or by health professionals,” she added.
