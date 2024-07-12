‘Women should be able to decide family planning’

NEW DELHI: The Centre and states need to collectively work to ensure that women can exercise their right to make family planning choices and are not burdened by unwanted pregnancy, said Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion of World Population Day, Nadda emphasised that it should be ensured that the unmet needs of contraceptives are met especially in the high-burden states.

Chairing a virtual discussion on issues of family planning, he said, ”Collaboration is the key as we address upcoming responsibilities and recognise family planning and reproductive health as fundamental.”

Speaking on ‘Mission Parivar Vikas’, one of the successful schemes of the National Family Planning Programme, he underlined the increase in access to contraceptives and successful reductions in maternal and infant mortality rates.