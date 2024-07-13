After Modi’s Russia visit, Doval dials US counterpart Sullivan, talks about expanding strategic partnership

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval dialed his US counterpart Jake Sullivan on Friday and spoke about advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

"The NSAs agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations which are built on shared values and common strategic and security interests. They also agreed to work together to address global challenges of peace and security and expand the Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

They also spoke about the upcoming Quad meeting. Foreign Ministers of the Quad nations are likely to meet in Tokyo towards the end of this month.

The two NSAs had met in Delhi in June during the annual meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) between the two countries. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022 had announced the iCET which seeks to expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation.