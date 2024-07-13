Bhopal Diary | BJP veteran urges CM to clean ‘dirt in government’

Veteran BJP politician and former MP Raghunandan Sharma has urged the MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav to purge the “invisible dirt which exists in government and administration” of the state. Addressing an event (where the CM was also present) marking the cleanliness drive of a lake in Bhopal, the 78-year-old former Rajya Sabha member said, “You (CM) have started a cleanliness drive of a small lake. You have to run a cleanliness campaign in shashan and prashasan (government and administration as a lot of dirt exists there. I am confident you are capable of cleaning it because of your energy,” he said.

CM wants agriculture as subject in high school

CM Dr Mohan Yadav has emphasised on introducing agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, dairy and animal husbandry as subjects in high school and higher secondary classes in government schools of the state. He has particularly advocated for prioritising these subjects in the CM Rise Schools, suggesting that students should have the freedom to choose subjects based on their interests, similar to higher education systems. To implement this initiative at the school level, he has instructed to form a task force comprising educationists, teachers, voluntary organizations, and subject experts.

Ex-Congress MLA sworn in as cabinet minister in BJP

Induction of sixth time former Congress MLA Ramniwas Rawat in the Dr Mohan Yadav-led state cabinet on July 8 was marked by a bizarre development. The 64-year-old politician from Gwalior-Chambal region was administered oath of office and secrecy not once, but twice within 15 minutes. As he misread Rajye ke Mantri (minister of MP) as minister of state the first time, the oath had to be administered to him by Governor Mangubhai Patel twice in 15 minutes, after which he was inducted as a cabinet minister. Rawat, who joined BJP on March 30, mailed resignation as MLA to Assembly speaker after being sworn as a minister.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com