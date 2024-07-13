Congress high command requests report on alleged BJP-Congress 'setting' amid stone pelting at Gujarat Congress office

AHMEDABAD: Following a clash involving stone pelting between BJP and Congress supporters at the Congress office in Ahmedabad, top Congress leaders were saved from Police action, while several workers remain in police custody.

Sources suggest that certain leaders from both parties had negotiated to not include the names of a Congress MLA and a BJP MLA's son in the FIR. This development has drawn serious concern from the Delhi Congress high command, prompting them to summon Gujarat Congress in-charge Mukul Wasnik to Delhi for an immediate report.

Importantly after the incident, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited the jailed Congress workers in Ahmedabad and addressed them at the Congress office.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress in-charge Mukul called for an extensive executive session encompassing all districts and arranged a comprehensive three-day tour across Gujarat. However, abruptly altering his plans, he had to cancel the scheduled arrangements in all districts and depart for Delhi.

A confidential source within the Congress stated, "Regarding the recent clash between BJP and Congress factions at Congress office in Ahmedabad, there is a sentiment among local leaders; so the prominent figures have been spared while lower-level workers have borne the brunt. The party's top leadership has acknowledged this concern and swiftly summoned Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik to Delhi for urgent deliberations."

He added sources allege that during the stone-pelting incident at the Congress office, media footage clearly captured Congress and BJP leaders engaged in the skirmish.

Despite the FIR being filed against junior workers who were subsequently arrested, discontent persists among their families due to the denial of bail for these individuals. However, the Congress spokesperson refuted these claims.

Manish Doshi, the spokesperson for Congress, clarified that, "Mukul Wasnik is a senior Congress leader. He was summoned for a meeting of INDIA Alliance at Delhi, which necessitated his departure from his scheduled program midway to Delhi.”