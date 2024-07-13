Doval dials US counterpart Sullivan, talks about expanding strategic partnership

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval dialed his US counterpart Jake Sullivan on Friday and spoke about advancing the strategic partnership between the two countries.
"The NSAs agreed to work closely to further advance India-US relations which are built on shared values and common strategic and security interests. They also agreed to work together to address global challenges of peace and security and expand the Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
They also spoke about the upcoming Quad meeting. Foreign Ministers of the Quad nations are likely to meet in Tokyo towards the end of this month.
The two NSAs had met in Delhi in June during the annual meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) between the two countries. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in May 2022 had announced the iCET which seeks to expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation.
During his visit to India, Sullivan was accompanied by US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell and discussions were held on the alleged involvement of Indian agents in the murder bid on separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US.
The phone call between the two NSAs took place a few days after PM Modi concluded his Russia visit. Even though PM Modi reiterated his stance that 'this is not an era for war' and there is need to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy objected to PM Modi hugging Russian President Vladmir Putin.
PM Modi had even criticised, while in conversation with President Putin, the killing of children in conflict which was a reference to the deaths of children in an attack on a hospital in Kyiv.
PM Modi’s visit to Russia also coincided with the NATO Summit in Washington DC that commemorated the 75th anniversary of the military alliance between Europe and America that was formed after World War 2.
Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday said that during times of conflict there is no such thing as strategic autonomy. He said this while addressing a US-India defence conclave.