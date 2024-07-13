Government ropes in IIT Bombay to advance sustainable maritime practices

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) on Saturday initiated steps to not just address environmental concerns but also convert dredged sediments into valuable/usable material. For this, the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has been roped in.

In another step to ensure the comprehensive development of maritime and waterways transport across India, expanding its reach to include the remaining states MoPSW has scheduled the State Maritime & Waterways Transport Committees (SMWTC) meeting on July 16.

The MoPSW approved a research proposal on the Valorization of Dredged Sediments, sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs. 46,47,380 to be implemented over a duration of three years by the IIT Bombay.

As per the Ministry, the primary objective of this research is to create value from dredged sediments by converting them into aggregates suitable for various construction fields.

This innovative approach aims to transform dredged sediment, typically seen as waste, into a valuable resource, thus contributing to sustainable development and environmental conservation, MOPSW said.

This research initiative signifies an important advancement in sustainable maritime practices. Through the conversion of dredged sediments into useful construction aggregates, it efficiently addresses environmental concerns and resource utilization, the Ministry added.

The proposal was deliberated in the 45th Research Committee Meeting chaired by the Additional Secretary (Ports, Shipping & Waterways). After detailed discussions, the Research Committee, recognizing the study's potential benefits, recommended the proposal for further consideration. Following this recommendation, the proposal has been officially approved.

By supporting cutting-edge projects and collaborating with leading academic institutions like IIT Bombay and IIT Madras, the MoPSW aims to develop sustainable and efficient solutions for port operations and environmental conservation.

In line with the steps towards to ensuring development of maritime and waterways transport across India, expanding its reach to include the remaining states TK Ramachandran, Secretary, MoPSW will be be chairing a meeting on July 16.

The agenda for the meeting includes reviewing the progress made by already constituted SMWTCs, discussing the issues faced by different states along with discussion on the implementation of the Sagarmala Programme, development of National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, opportunities in Ro-Ro / Ro-Pax / Ferry / Urban Water Transportation, Sagarmala Shipbuilding Clusters, Harit Nauka (Green Transition) Scheme for Inland Waterways, Cargo Promotion Scheme, MoUs with States for Coastal and River Cruise Tourism and support for State Inland Waterway Transport.

Currently, SMWTCs have been constituted in 13 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam, Goa, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Lakshadweep, with plans to establish them in all 30 coastal and waterways states and UTs of India.

Chief Secretaries and Additional Chief Secretaries, as Chairpersons of SMWTCs, will present progress in their states, SMWTC initiatives, state-specific issues, and required support from the Ministry, aiming to review progress, address issues, and foster collaborative solutions to enhance maritime and waterways transport in India.