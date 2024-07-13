Gujarat: Four kids die due to suspected Chandipura virus infection; two under treatment

HIMATNAGAR: Four children have died and two others are undergoing treatment in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district for suspected infection of Chandipura virus, an official said Saturday.

The two children are being treated at the civil hospital at Himmatnagar in the district.

Chandipura virus causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of brain).

The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae.

It is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sandflies.

Blood samples of all six kids have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for confirmation and their results are awaited, Sabarkantha Chief District Health Officer Raj Sutariya said.