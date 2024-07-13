Assembly bypolls: Himachal Pradesh CM's wife wrests Dehra seat for Congress after 25 years

Sukhvinder Singh hailed his wife Kamlesh Thakur's "historic" victory. He said the Congress was not able to win the elections in Dehra constituency for 25 years.

"The people of Himachal have defeated money power by supporting people power and have given a befitting reply to the political conspiracy of the BJP. This is the victory of the people...,," he said.

Sukhu also hit out at three independent MLAs who had resigned a few months back that led to the by-elections.

In a separate post on X, Sukhu wrote, "Keeping Dehra on the path of development, the Congress government will soon realise the dream of 'Develop Dehra'."