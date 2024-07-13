Nation

Assembly bypolls: Himachal Pradesh CM's wife wrests Dehra seat for Congress after 25 years

Kamlesh Thakur defeated her nearest rival BJP's Hoshiyar Singh, by a margin of 9,399 votes.
Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.(File Photo)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Mnister Sukhvinder Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur won the assembly by elections from the Dehra seat on Saturday. She defeated her nearest rival, BJP's Hoshiyar SIngh by a margin of 9,339 votes.

Sukhvinder Singh hailed his wife Kamlesh Thakur's "historic" victory. He said the Congress was not able to win the elections in Dehra constituency for 25 years.

"The people of Himachal have defeated money power by supporting people power and have given a befitting reply to the political conspiracy of the BJP. This is the victory of the people...,," he said.

Sukhu also hit out at three independent MLAs who had resigned a few months back that led to the by-elections.

In a separate post on X, Sukhu wrote, "Keeping Dehra on the path of development, the Congress government will soon realise the dream of 'Develop Dehra'."

Himachal bypolls
Kamlesh Thakur

