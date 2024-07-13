Hunt for terrorists linked to Kathua attack enters 4th day

SRINAGAR: Even as a massive search operation continued for the fourth day in forest areas of Kathua and adjoining districts in Jammu and Kashmir following the July 8 militant attack on an army convoy, there has been no contact with the militants involved in the deadly ambush in which five soldiers were killed.

A security official said security forces are using drones, UAVs, helicopters and sniffer dogs to track down the movement of the militants who, according to security officials, are using the caves in the dense forest areas as their hide-outs.

“No contact has been established with the militants involved in the July 8 attack so far. They have not been sighted since then but the massive manhunt is continuing. We are hopeful that we will soon track and kill them,” he said.

The security forces have questioned over 50 people so far but the success to track down the militants has so far eluded them. At least 75 persons including 42 security men and 19 civilians were killed in militant attacks and encounters in Jammu region in the last two and a half years.

To bolster security apparatus and to focus on enhancing coordination and synergy among BSF, Punjab Police, and J&K Police, a high-level security review meeting was held in Kathua to devise strategies to counter the new challenges emerging from militant attacks in Jammu region.

Meanwhile, police and army launched searches in Guda Patan and Kana Chak areas in Akhnoor border belt in Jammu district after villagers noticed suspicious movement of three persons in the area.

Devising strategies

To bolster security apparatus, a high-level security review meeting was held in Kathua to devise strategies to counter the new challenges emerging from militant attacks in Jammu region.