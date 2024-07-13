In ‘Vibrant Border Villages’ review meet, Amit Shah says migration must stop

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a high-level review meeting to assess the progress made in the implementation of the ‘Vibrant Border Villages Programme’.

During the deliberations, he stressed the need to provide employment opportunities to residents as well as enhanced connectivity to prevent them from migrating from the settlements, officials said.

In the meeting the Home Minister also emphasised that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Army, deployed in and around the border villages, should encourage the purchase of local agricultural and handicraft products through cooperatives, the officials said.

Shah asked the armed forces to ensure that the local populace also received the same medical facilities, that are available to them in those remote villages, they added.