Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren meets Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren on Saturday met Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, who was present during the meeting at the Delhi chief minister's official residence here, said the talks were cordial and the issue of "misuse" of central probe agencies against opposition leaders was discussed.

"He (Hemant Soren) and Kejriwal both were victims of the BJP's politics of ill will, revenge and efforts to stop opposition leaders from campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls," he charged.

The Jharkhand chief minister has extended full support to Kejriwal, his family and the AAP in the fight against the "atrocities", Singh added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) posted a video of the meeting on 'X' and captioned it "INDIA is united against dictatorship".