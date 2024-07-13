J&K leaders barred from Martyrs' Graveyard, allege house arrest by authorities

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday barred mainstream leaders including former Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah from visiting the graveyard of July 13, 1931 martyrs in downtown Srinagar from paying homage to them on 'Martyrs Day'.

“The gates of my house have been locked up yet again to prevent me from visiting Mazar-e-Shuhada - an enduring symbol of Kashmir’s resistance & resilience against authoritarianism, oppression & injustice. The sacrifices of our martyrs are a testament that the spirit of Kashmiri’s cannot be crushed. Today even observing it in remembrance of the protesters martyred on this day has been criminalized (sic),” PDP chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti posted on X, formerly Twitter.

She also shared pictures of the locked gate of her residence.