Jolt to Nitish as Independent beats JD(U) in bypoll to Bihar's Rupauli assembly seat

PATNA: It came as a major setback for the ruling Janata Dal (United), a major ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), when an Independent candidate Shankar Singh emerged victorious in the by-election to Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar’s Purnea district.

The result of the by-poll held on July 10 was announced on Saturday.

Shankar Singh, known for his muscle power, defeated JD(U)’s Kaladhar Prasad Mandal and RJD’s Bima Bharti in the three-corned contest on the seat.

Rupauli's seat was earlier held by JD(U). The resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti to contest the Lok Sabha election from Purnea on an RJD ticket necessitated a by-election to the Rupauli seat.