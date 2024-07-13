Nitish intensifies demand for special package for Bihar

PATNA: Ahead of the union budget for FY 2024-25, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has intensified its demand for a special package for the state so that it could emerge as a developed state in the next five years.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also met union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and held elaborate discussions with her to find out ways to accelerate the pace of Bihar’s growth.

In the pre-budget meeting, both Sitharaman and Choudhary also deliberated upon issues like providing funds to Bihar for its speedy growth. Choudhary also holds the finance department.

On the other hand, deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha contended that the Centre would provide all possible help to Bihar for its speedy growth. “We are hopeful of getting full support from the Centre on development issues,” he told the media.