Priyanka Gandhi slams BJP over 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'; terms move 'negative politics'

"Those who made the Constitution, those who have faith in the Constitution, will only protect the Constitution," she said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

"Those who opposed the implementation of the Constitution, formed a commission to review the Constitution, called for the abolition of the Constitution, repeatedly attacked the Constitution and the soul of democracy with their decisions and actions, they are indulging in the negative politics of marking 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'. What is so surprising about this?" Gandhi said.

While the Congress has slammed the Centre's move as yet another "headline-grabbing exercise in hypocrisy" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top leadership of the BJP defended the decision, saying it will remind people of the Congress' "dictatorial mindset".

In a counter to the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'(Day of Murder of Constitution) declaration, the main opposition party has said, "June 4 will go down in history as 'Modi Mukti Diwas'".

The Lok Sabha poll results, announced on June 4, saw the BJP with 240 seats falling short of the 272-majority mark.

However, the party-led NDA secured the mandate for a third straight term with 293 seats.