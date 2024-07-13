Protests erupt in Tripura after tribal youth's death, authorities impose curfew, suspend internet

GUWAHATI: Tripura’s Gonda Twisa subdivision in the Dhalai district has been on the edge since Friday after a tribal’s death sparked angry protests.
The authorities imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in the district till Saturday midnight.
On July 7, some people had beaten up 20-year-old Parameshwar Reang at a fair, leaving him grievously injured. He was admitted to a private hospital in the state capital Agartala but he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.
When the news of his death spread, some people showed their anger by setting fire to houses and vandalising shops. The police soon intervened and restored order.
Taking the tense situation into account, the authorities rushed security personnel to the affected area. The police detained four persons in connection with the youth’s death.
In a statement, the Dhalai district police said the person’s death was being used by some anti-social elements to stoke hatred and commit offences such as arson and looting.
“It is to inform all citizens of Tripura that all senior officers along with sufficient security forces are camping and patrolling in Gonda Twisa and the situation is under control. In this regard, prohibitory orders under section 163 BNSS have been issued by SDM Gonda Twisa, prohibiting assembly of more than five people in and around the Gonda Twisa subdivision,” the statement said.
“Kindly refrain from posting, sharing, or expressing any communal sentiments as it will amount to an offence under the BNS and IT Act. Any deviation will be strictly dealt with,” the statement added.
Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A said the situation was under control. He added that peace meetings were being held to restore normalcy.
Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar requested incumbent Chief Minister Manik Saha to take appropriate measures to control the situation.