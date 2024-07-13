Protests erupt in Tripura after tribal youth's death, authorities impose curfew, suspend internet

GUWAHATI: Tripura’s Gonda Twisa subdivision in the Dhalai district has been on the edge since Friday after a tribal’s death sparked angry protests.

The authorities imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in the district till Saturday midnight.

On July 7, some people had beaten up 20-year-old Parameshwar Reang at a fair, leaving him grievously injured. He was admitted to a private hospital in the state capital Agartala but he succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

When the news of his death spread, some people showed their anger by setting fire to houses and vandalising shops. The police soon intervened and restored order.

Taking the tense situation into account, the authorities rushed security personnel to the affected area. The police detained four persons in connection with the youth’s death.