Punjab bypoll: AAP's Mohinder Bhagat wins Jalandhar West seat

CHANDIGARH: AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat won the Jalandhar West assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Sheetal Angural by a margin of more than 37,000 votes, officials said.

While Bhagat polled 55,246 votes, Angural secured 17,921, they said. Congress nominee Surinder Kaur, who was at the third spot, got 16,757 votes. SAD candidate Surjit Kaur got 1,242 votes while BSP candidate Binder Kumar 734.

The bypoll was necessitated after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of Angural as the AAP legislator. He joined the BJP in March.

Counting of votes started at 8 am at the Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women here.