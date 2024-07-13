Six killed as truck-ambulance collide in Bengal

KOLKATA: Six persons, including four of a family, were killed when the ambulance they were traveling in collided with a truck in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Friday night, police said.

According to a senior police officer from the district, identities of two seriously injured persons undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital are yet to be confirmed.

The ambulance was transporting a patient, identified as Aparna Bag, from a hospital in Khirpai to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital when the accident took place near Panchami state highway passing through Keshpur.

"The ambulance, carrying eight people including family members of the patient and driver, collided head-on with a truck loaded with cement bags.Six persons died at the spot, while two others, including the patient, sustained serious injuries," the officer told PTI on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Aparna's mother Anima Mallick, her husband Shyamapada Bag, uncle Shyamal Bhuniya, and aunt Chandana Bhuniya, the officer said, adding the identities of two others are yet known.

Incidentally, Aparna and Shyamapada had got married a few months ago.

"The conditions of both Aparna and the driver remain serious. They are being closely monitored by doctors," he added.

"We will ascertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol and whether there were any technical issues with either vehicle," he added.