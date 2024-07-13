Snow cover dips in Himalayan river basins

CHANDIGARH: Climate change is the prime reason for a decreasing snow cover in the main river channels of Himachal Pradesh, according to a report of the State Centre on Climate Change under the aegis of the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE).
The report cites an overall decline in the snow cover area by 12.72% in the basins of the Chenab, Ravi, Beas and the Sutlej during 2023-24 compared to the total area under snow in the 2022-23 winter period.
The comparative steepest decline in the snow cover was in January – 67% in the Sutlej basin, 64% in the Ravi basin, 43% in the Beas basin and 42% in the Chenab basin.
The snow cover in February and March showed a positive trend in all basins, the report pointed out.
The winter precipitation was mapped in all basins, including the Chandra, Bhaga, Miyar, Beas, Parvati, Jiwa, Pin, Spiti and Baspa between October 2023 and April 2024. It was also seen that during the peak winter months of December-February, all basins showed a declining trend except the Sutlej basin, which showed a 2% positive trend.
The report stated that the basin-wise analysis carried out from October 2023 to April 2024 and its comparison with that of 2022-23 reveals that all the four basins under investigation show varying results in October wherein the Chenab basin occupies about 50% of the total basin area under snow. The other basins occupy Beas (31%), Ravi (21%) and Satluj (12% cent) respectively.
Based on the comparative analysis, it is found that the Chenab basin shows a decline of about 6%, the Beas 18% and Satluj about 48% in comparison with 2022-23 October. The Ravi showed a slight enhancement in its area under snow by about 1% in 2023-24.
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary Prabodh Saxena said based on various studies, the temperature in the higher Himalayan region is comparatively higher than the low-lying areas which is affecting Himalayan reserves and is evidenced by the fact that most of the glaciers are losing mass.
“The mapping of seasonal snow cover in terms of its spatial distribution at different river basins in Himachal Pradesh is done during the winter season from October to April. It is an important input for understanding the contribution of snow in different catchments to sustain the hydrology of the river basins,’’ said DC Rana, director, Himachal Pradesh’s environment department.
“A large shift has also been observed in the snowfall patterns during winters affecting the river discharge during the peak summer season. The rising temperature leads to, for instance, Shimla experiencing almost negligible snow spells. If this continues, we have to think of ways to find a solution to the shortage of water in the state capital in the coming years,” said Saxena.