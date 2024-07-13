Uttarakhand: Seri village sinking

DEHRADUN: In a situation akin to the natural land disaster in Joshimath, Seri village in Bageshwar district is grappling with land submergence, leaving villagers in a state of constant fear. The Uttarakhand district disaster management office claims to have relocated eight affected families from Seri village, citing geologists’ reports. However, villagers allege that many more families remain in peril, exposing a gap between official claims and the actual situation on the ground.

Elderly residents of Seri village, located 40 kilometers from Bageshwar district headquarters, are worried about the future of their village. Villagers are unable to even move a chair in or out of their homes due to the precarious situation. The picturesque village of Seri, known for its stunning view of the Himalayas, is facing an uncertain future.