Uttarakhand: Seri village sinking

DEHRADUN: In a situation akin to the natural land disaster in Joshimath, Seri village in Bageshwar district is grappling with land submergence, leaving villagers in a state of constant fear. The Uttarakhand district disaster management office claims to have relocated eight affected families from Seri village, citing geologists’ reports. However, villagers allege that many more families remain in peril, exposing a gap between official claims and the actual situation on the ground.
Elderly residents of Seri village, located 40 kilometers from Bageshwar district headquarters, are worried about the future of their village. Villagers are unable to even move a chair in or out of their homes due to the precarious situation. The picturesque village of Seri, known for its stunning view of the Himalayas, is facing an uncertain future.
In a heartfelt conversation with The New Indian Express, Seri village head Rajendra Dhami shared his deep emotional connection to his ancestral land. “Our family has been living here for nine generations, since 1425. My grandfather, Ram Singh, was the village head in 1930”, said Dhami.
Rajendra Dhami, who is the head of Seri village since 2019, told this newspaper, “The village has a total of 112 families, including 12 families from the Dhari and Dhaluda hamlets, which have been completely affected by the rains this monsoon and are now in danger. The administration has so far relocated 12 families from Seri, including two in 2013, four in 2016, and four in 2019, but still, 19 families remain in danger and are awaiting relocation.”
An 80-year-old woman, Debki Devi, living in a dilapidated house in Seri village, has no one but her three goats as her only companions. Her husband and son passed away earlier. Her house is on the verge of collapse, with water seeping in, but there is no one to help her.
Speaking to this daily, Bageshwar District Magistrate Anuradha Pal said, “All the families displaced from the village have received compensation and assistance. They have been relocated successfully. Regarding the fresh cracks, the SDM will submit his report by Monday.”