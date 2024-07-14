25 years of Kargil war: IAF recalls 'Op Safed Sagar', pays homage to fallen heroes

A static display of IAF helicopters such as the Mi-17 V5, Cheetah, and Chinook was also organised, along with performances by the Air Warrior Drill Team and the Air Force Band, it said.

The event was witnessed by over 5,000 spectators, including schoolchildren, local residents of the Saharanpur area, veterans, civil dignitaries, and personnel of defence forces establishments from Roorkee, Dehradun and Ambala.

The IAF has a proud legacy of courage and sacrifice by its gallant air warriors who fought valiantly in the Kargil War 1999, which was indeed a milestone in the history of military aviation, the statement said.

"IAF operations in Kargil War ('Op Safed Sagar') are a testament to IAF's ability to overcome insurmountable challenges posed by the steep gradient and dizzying altitudes of above 16,000 ft, that posed unique operational difficulties in targeting the enemy," it said.

The swift technical modifications and on-the-job-training held IAF in good stead in its employment of air power to win this war fought at the highest battlefield of the world.

"Overall, IAF flew around 5,000 strike missions, 350 reconnaissance/ ELINT missions, and around 800 escort flights. The IAF also flew over 2,000 helicopter sorties towards casualty evacuations and air transport operations," the ministry said.

Also, the 152 Helicopter Unit, 'The Mighty Armour', of Air Force Station Sarsawa played a key role during 'Op Safed Sagar'.

On May 28, 1999, Sqn Ldr R Pundir, Flt Lt S Muhilan, Sgt PVNR Prasad and Sgt R K Sahu of 152 HU were tasked to fly as 'Nubra' formation for a live strike against enemy positions at Tololing.

After successfully pressing home the attack, their helicopter was hit by an enemy Stinger Missile during the break away, leading to the loss of four precious lives, it said.

For this act of exceptional courage, they were awarded Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry), posthumously.

Their supreme sacrifice ensured that their names would forever remain etched in the annals of history of IAF.

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence also posted on X a video marking 25th year of the victory of the Indian armed forces in the Kargil war.