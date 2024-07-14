Be cautious of fraudulent Government e-notices: MHA issues public advisory

NEW DELHI: The cybercrime unit I4C, under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has advised people to be cautious of suspicious e-notices from government offices received via email.

They recommend checking the Internet to authenticate the official's name mentioned in the email and calling the department to verify if it is genuine.

In a public advertisement, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the MHA cautioned that internet users should be aware of “fake emails” disguised as government e-notices, warning that these could be scams designed to make people “victims of cyber fraud.”