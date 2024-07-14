Blaze in Jammu & Kashmir's Kupwara dist leaves one injured, seven houses destroyed

SRINAGAR: A man was injured and at least seven houses were gutted in a blaze in the Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the officials, the fire broke out in a locality at Rajwar near Handwara and quickly spread to adjoining houses. They said fire and emergency personnel assisted by police, army and locals tried to douse the fire but faced a tough time in controlling the blaze.

Seven houses and two cowsheds were gutted in the fire incident while seven cows also perished in the blaze. One civilian sustained injuries in the firefighting process. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials added.