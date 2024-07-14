India's tradition is Hindus and Muslims living, working together: Amartya Sen

KOLKATA: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said India has the tradition of Hindus and Muslims working and living together in cohesion.

Sen, a noted economist, was speaking at a programme at the Alipore Jail Museum on Saturday to foster book-reading habits among underprivileged youth.

"Going by the history of our country, Hindus and Muslims have been working together in harmony in perfect coordination and synergy for ages. This is 'Juktosadhana' as underscored by Kshitimohan Sen in his book. We need to stress on this idea of 'Juktosadhana' in our present times," he said.

In this context, he flagged the word "religious tolerance", saying that should not be the sole emphasis.

"It is not merely like allowing the other community to live and not beat up anybody. Perhaps that has become a necessity in the present situation as people are being beaten up. But most crucial is to work together," he added.