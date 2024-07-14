LoP Rahul Gandhi reacts to assassination attempt on Trump, says 'must be condemned in strongest terms'

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed deep concern over the apparent assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, and said such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

Trump was injured after being shot in the ear during the apparent assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania after which a male attacker was shot and killed by a member of the Secret Service.

"I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump. Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms," Gandhi said in a post on X.