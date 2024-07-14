Man saves teenager's life by giving CPR after pulling him from pond in West Bengal

KOLKATA: A man saved a 13-year-old boy by pulling him from a pond and administering CPR in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said.

According to a senior police officer of Baruipur District Police, the boy identified as Aritra De of Tollygunge area of Kolkata was visiting his uncle's house in the Kultali area.

He was playing near a pond when he suddenly fell into the pond on Saturday. Aritra cried for help and his sister raised an alarm.

A local person Sukumar Haldar jumped into the pond and pulled Aritra out of it.

Haldar who had recently received training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) then administered CPR on Aritra to revive him, the officer said.

"Haldar's CPR training proved crucial. He cleared Aritra's airway and administered rescue breaths, reviving him just in time.

Aritra was then taken to a local doctor for further treatment and recovery...," the officer said.