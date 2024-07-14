Pune police files FIR against Pooja Khedkar's mother over misuse of licensed gun

MUMBAI: More trouble arises for Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar as the Pune Police lodged a complaint against her for allegedly threatening villagers with a gun.

A video of Manorama Khedkar went viral on social media where she was waving a pistol in the air while threatening the local villagers at Mulshi in Pune. It was alleged that Manorama was trying to grab the farmers' land by threatening them.

Dilip Khedkar, father of Pooja Khedkar was also involved in brazen land grabbing activities in Pune and Ahmednagar district. The entire Khedkar family had amassed huge wealth and 105 acres of land through illegal means.

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar issued the notice after Manorama Khedkar, the Sarpanch of Bhalgaon village in Ahmednagar, was seen waving the gun during a heated argument in the viral video.

Pooja Khedkar came into the limelight when she started making unreasonable demands and displayed unprofessional conduct. Later, it was also revealed that Pooja had also allegedly faked her disability and OBC caste certificate to get into IAS.

Interestingly, Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital who issued the certificate informed that the record of Pooja Khedkar is missing. She had also taken the medical admission by fraudulently using OBC. The Central Government has set up a one-member committee to probe all allegations against her and submit the report in two weeks.

Pune police on Sunday visited Khedkar bungalow, but Manoram Khedkar refused to open the door thereby not allowing the cops to enter. She even threatened them. Police, in the notice have demanded Manorama Khedkar to explain why her gun licence should not be cancelled, and has been asked to respond within 10 days.