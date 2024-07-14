Pune police files FIR against Pooja Khedkar's mother over misuse of licensed gun

MUMBAI: More trouble arises for Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS probationer Pooja Khedkar as the Pune Police lodged a complaint against her for allegedly threatening villagers with a gun.
A video of Manorama Khedkar went viral on social media where she was waving a pistol in the air while threatening the local villagers at Mulshi in Pune. It was alleged that Manorama was trying to grab the farmers' land by threatening them.
Dilip Khedkar, father of Pooja Khedkar was also involved in brazen land grabbing activities in Pune and Ahmednagar district. The entire Khedkar family had amassed huge wealth and 105 acres of land through illegal means.
Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar issued the notice after Manorama Khedkar, the Sarpanch of Bhalgaon village in Ahmednagar, was seen waving the gun during a heated argument in the viral video.
Pooja Khedkar came into the limelight when she started making unreasonable demands and displayed unprofessional conduct. Later, it was also revealed that Pooja had also allegedly faked her disability and OBC caste certificate to get into IAS.
Interestingly, Ahmednagar District Civil Hospital who issued the certificate informed that the record of Pooja Khedkar is missing. She had also taken the medical admission by fraudulently using OBC. The Central Government has set up a one-member committee to probe all allegations against her and submit the report in two weeks.
Pune police on Sunday visited Khedkar bungalow, but Manoram Khedkar refused to open the door thereby not allowing the cops to enter. She even threatened them. Police, in the notice have demanded Manorama Khedkar to explain why her gun licence should not be cancelled, and has been asked to respond within 10 days.
The police also seized Pooja Khedkar’s Audi for not paying traffic violations challan of Rs 28,000. The Audi is not parked at Pune police station.
Additionally, the Pune municipal corporation pasted another notice at Khedkar bungalow asking them to demolish the illegally constructed extended portion and plant tree on the footpath near their bungalow.
Following a string of controversies, Pooja Khedkar was recently transferred from Pune to Washim district.
Pooja, who was transferred to Washim following the allegations, declined to comment on the centre’s decision to set up a panel to probe her candidature, stating, “I am not authorised to say anything on this matter. I am not permitted to speak on this matter as per government rule.”
Pooja's father Dilip Khedkar claimed that some are trying to frame them and added that his daughter has not done anything wrong.
“Asking for cabin and car is a crime for the IAS officer? But there is some conspiracy against us. We will expose the people who are behind it and will file cases against them,” threatened Dilip to the media and social activists who are reporting on them.
(With inputs from ANI)