Assam flood situation improves, death toll rises to 109

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam continued to improve significantly on Monday as water level has been receding fast from different parts of the state, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has also not issued any warning except predicting some rains in Barak valley and a few districts of central Assam.

Meanwhile, a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday night said that one person each died in Karimganj and Nilambazar revenue circles of Karimganj district.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide, storm and lightning has increased to 109.

The report said more than 5,97,600 people were hit due to flood in Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts.

Cachar is the worst hit with nearly 1.16 lakh people suffering, followed by Dhubri with almost 81,500 people and Nagaon with more than 76,000 people reeling under flood waters, it added.

"Flood water is receding from almost all inundated areas of the state. As the rain has stopped, the condition is likely to improve further," a senior official of ASDMA said.

The administration has been operating 172 relief camps and relief distribution centres across 13 districts, taking care of 58,816 displaced people at present.