BJP blames false narrative on quota, Constitution for UP loss

LUCKNOW: Huddled to chart a way forward after the debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vowed to move ahead with more strength, vigour, and unity, following the principle of continuity and living up to it in its true sense.
Passing a resolution comprising multiple points, including the reiteration of its commitment to the reservation of OBCs and Scheduled Castes in accordance with the Constitution of India, the BJP held its state executive committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. The meeting was attended by over 3000 leaders, including party national president JP Nadda, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, ex-MP Smriti Irani, and a host of state leaders led by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The BJP discussed the reasons for its debacle in UP threadbare.
In a spirited address at the State Executive Committee meeting, party national president JP Nadda said that the BJP was not just the party of the day, but also of the future, and the responsibility entrusted to it was a long-lasting commitment. He added that wherever the lotus bloomed, good governance followed. “On the contrary, when other parties take charge, their rule is marked by the migration of businessmen and investment, security threats to women and the poor, and a series of scams,” said the BJP chief.
“The future of the country is in our hands, and it is our responsibility to handle it with utmost care. Be aware of this responsibility,” Nadda urged the attendees, reinforcing the long-term commitment and accountability that came with different roles and positions within the party organization.
Meanwhile, the state executive also passed a resolution observing that the Lok Sabha election results were “not as per the expectations” of the party, reiterating its priorities by stating that the country came first for BJP workers, followed by the party, and personal life in the end.
“Our organization and our workers will constantly be on the move,” the party said in the resolution, which was presented by BJP general secretary Anup Gupta during the state executive committee meeting.
Yogi exhorts party to be active on social media
Expressing concern over the impact of caste divisions on the results of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath urged BJP leaders and workers to be highly active on social media. He emphasized the need to promptly counter all forms of false propaganda against the government and the party.