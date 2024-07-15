BJP blames false narrative on quota, Constitution for UP loss

LUCKNOW: Huddled to chart a way forward after the debacle in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vowed to move ahead with more strength, vigour, and unity, following the principle of continuity and living up to it in its true sense.

Passing a resolution comprising multiple points, including the reiteration of its commitment to the reservation of OBCs and Scheduled Castes in accordance with the Constitution of India, the BJP held its state executive committee meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. The meeting was attended by over 3000 leaders, including party national president JP Nadda, BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, ex-MP Smriti Irani, and a host of state leaders led by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The BJP discussed the reasons for its debacle in UP threadbare.

In a spirited address at the State Executive Committee meeting, party national president JP Nadda said that the BJP was not just the party of the day, but also of the future, and the responsibility entrusted to it was a long-lasting commitment. He added that wherever the lotus bloomed, good governance followed. “On the contrary, when other parties take charge, their rule is marked by the migration of businessmen and investment, security threats to women and the poor, and a series of scams,” said the BJP chief.