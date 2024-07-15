BJP leader slams Canada PM Justin Trudeau for referring Diljit Dosanjh as 'Punjabi singer'

BJP minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who referred to Diljit Dosanjh as a 'Punjabi singer' instead of an 'Indian singer' in a social media post.

The BJP leader called it a 'deliberate mischief through wordplay.'

Trudeau made a surprise appearance at Diljit's concert venue in Toronto. Sharing a photo of Trudeau and Diljit, the Canadian PM wrote on X, "Stopped by the Rogers Centre to wish Diljit Dosanjh good luck before his show. Canada is a great country — one where a guy from Punjab can make history and sell out stadiums. Diversity isn’t just our strength. It’s a superpower."