BJP's strength in Rajya Sabha dips to 86

CHENNAI: The BJP's strength in Rajya Sabha has come down to 86 after four nominated members retired on Saturday. The strength of the NDA in the Upper House fell to 101, which is below the current majority mark of 113 in the 245-member House, multiple reports said.

The current strength of the Rajya Sabha is 225.

The NDA can still get key legislations passed in the House with the support of seven non-aligned nominated members, two independents and friendly parties during the coming budget session, TOI reported.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc has 87, of which the Congress has 26, Bengal's ruling Trinamool 13, and the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK, in power in Delhi and Tamil Nadu, have 10 each.

Parties not aligned with either the BJP or the Congress - such as ex-Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS - nominated MPs and independents hold the rest.

Rakesh Sinha, Ram Shakal, Sonal Mansingh and Mahesh Jethmalani are the four nominated members who retired on Saturday.

Currently, the upper House has 19 vacancies.