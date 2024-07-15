Cricketers Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Raina criticised for insensitive video mocking disabled people

NEW DELHI: Disability rights groups have criticised former cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina for "mocking" people with disabilities in a video in which they are seen trying to recreate actor Vicky Kaushal's viral dance step from the song "Tauba Tauba".

The former cricketers shared the video on Instagram after India Champions beat Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the World Championship of Legends final.

In the video, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Raina are seen limping and holding their backs to show the physical toll taken by the matches on their bodies.

"Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket. Every part of the body is sore. Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance. What a SONG," the caption of the video read.