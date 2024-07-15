Don’t promote unhealthy food items, nutrition advocacy body urges celebs

NEW DELHI: A national think-tank on nutrition, comprising independent medical experts, pediatricians and nutritionists, has written an open letter to 16 celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni, urging them to stop promoting unhealthy food products high in sugar, salt and fat contents.

The Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi) stated that endorsing unhealthy food products contravenes advertising rules. They requested that celebrities review the government’s Dietary Guidelines before promoting such items.

The open letter was also addressed to Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Tamanna Bhatia, Rahul Dravid, Kriti Sanon, Yash and Jasprit Bumrah.

NAPi highlighted the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, Section (28), which defines “misleading advertisement” as an advertisement that “deliberately conceals important information.” Additionally, they referenced Advertising Code Rule 7(7), which states, “No advertisement shall be permitted which endangers the safety of children or creates in them any interest in unhealthy practices.”