Don’t promote unhealthy food items, nutrition advocacy body urges celebs

NEW DELHI: A national think-tank on nutrition, comprising independent medical experts, pediatricians and nutritionists, has written an open letter to 16 celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni, urging them to stop promoting unhealthy food products high in sugar, salt and fat contents.
The Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi) stated that endorsing unhealthy food products contravenes advertising rules. They requested that celebrities review the government’s Dietary Guidelines before promoting such items.
The open letter was also addressed to Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Tamanna Bhatia, Rahul Dravid, Kriti Sanon, Yash and Jasprit Bumrah.
NAPi highlighted the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, Section (28), which defines “misleading advertisement” as an advertisement that “deliberately conceals important information.” Additionally, they referenced Advertising Code Rule 7(7), which states, “No advertisement shall be permitted which endangers the safety of children or creates in them any interest in unhealthy practices.”
Referring to their latest report, ‘50 Shades of Food Advertisers,’ NAPi said that many celebrities endorse unhealthy food products. The report noted that misleading advertisements for high-fat, sugar, or salt (HFSS) products are on the rise in India due to legal loopholes and inadequate monitoring.
The study emphasized that unhealthy food and drink marketing often employs emotional appeals, celebrity endorsements, and sensory triggers to make these products seem attractive.
In their open letter, NAPi stated, “Promotion of unhealthy food products is associated with unhealthy dietary practices as these are mostly high in sugars, salt, fats, and contain chemical additives.”
“These products are addictive. Increased consumption of such food products is linked to adverse health outcomes such as obesity, diabetes, cancers, and heart diseases,” the letter continued.
