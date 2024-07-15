Former BJP leader Saryu Roy meets Nitish Kumar; hints political shift in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a major political development, Saryu Roy’s party (Bhartiya Jantatnra Morcha) is likely to contest in alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand. Roy on Saturday met Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) Chief Nitish Kumar in Patna hinting at a major political change in Jharkhand.

Roy, after the meeting, also informed that whether his party will contest the elections in alliance or by merging with Nitish Kumar's JDU, is yet to be decided depending on the political situation.

The meeting, which included Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and MLC Sanjay Manjhi, focused on the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, he said. Roy also asserted on his Twitter handle, stating, “Had a brief but fruitful discussion about our potential role in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. We agreed to contest the elections together. JD (U) leadership will soon decide on the remaining electoral formalities.”

Saryu Roy further added that the meeting was positive and soon there will be another meeting with the JDU central leadership on the remaining formalities on contesting the Jharkhand assembly elections. Then there will be talks on seat sharing, details of which will be shared with the media very soon, he added.

Saryu Roy also confirmed that he will be contesting the polls from Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency. "Elections are fought based on political equations…. last time the political equations were different, but this time things have changed," he said.

Despite being a part of the NDA, Nitish Kumar supported him in the Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency in the 2019 Polls. Roy, a former BJP leader and a former cabinet minister, had hit the limelight after defeating the then Chief Minister Raghubar Das in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Roy, who is seen as a leader with a clean image, left the BJP as he was not offered a seat in the Jharkhand election. He left his seat in Jamshedpur (West) and contested from Jamshedpur (East) as an Independent candidate against Das and defeated him with a significant margin.