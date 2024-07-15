India, Nepal bonds will deepen: Modi while congratulating Nepalese PM Oli

He succeeded Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda who lost his vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Oli now needs to secure votes through a vote of confidence from Parliament within 30 days. He will need a minimum of 138 votes in the 275 seat House of Representatives.

Meanwhile, Prachanda lost the trust motion after he received 63 votes in favour of his trust motion and 194 voted against him. This was the fourth vote of confidence he sought since he came to power a year and half back.

It may be recalled that on July 2nd Prachanda had called for a vote of trust after a mid-night power sharing deal was struck between two former PM’s Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) chairman K P Sharma Oli and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Oli had ended his party’s support to Prachanda four months after extending it. Oli and Deuba will share PM position on rotation basis for the remaining term of the Parliament.