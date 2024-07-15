India, US conduct joint multi-manoeuvre maritime exercise in Arabian Sea

Giving details about the exercise, the Indian Navy added, “The ships undertook replenishment at sea, crossdeck flying operations, and air defence exercises, including maritime manoeuvres, demonstrating seamless Indian Navy-US Navy interoperability and enhancing the ability to undertake complex joint maritime operations.”

The US Embassy, in its statement, said, “The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) operated alongside forces from the U.S. Air Force, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force in the Indian Ocean, July 12, 2024.”

As per the US Embassy, "this joint maritime activity advanced interoperability between the two major defence partners and underscores their shared commitment to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific. U.S. and Indian military forces focused on improving shared maritime domain awareness and information sharing; enhancing replenishment and logistics interoperability; and improving combined air-to-air capabilities.”

Participating units include the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Carrier Air Wing 11, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). The Indian Forces include the guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam (D66), the replenishment ship INS Aditya (A59), and two Indian Air Force Su-30 fighter aircraft.