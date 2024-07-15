One-third of India sees deficit rainfall over a month after monsoon arrival

NEW DELHI: One-and-a-half months after the arrival of the Southwest monsoon, around 40% of districts covering the country’s one-third area have received deficient rainfall, as per the latest data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weaker monsoon has left the agrarian region of Northwest, Central, and East Indian states high and dry.

As per the IMD, agriculturally crucial states such as Haryana, Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh registered deficit rainfalls in a large number of districts.

Uttar Pradesh saw deficient monsoon in 29 districts; Chhattisgarh in 21; Odisha 20; Gujarat 19; Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand 16; Bihar 15, and Punjab 14.

About 33% of the total 729 districts registered deficient monsoon (when deficient rainfall is in a category -59% to -20% of the long-period average), while 5% of districts recorded large deficient rainfall (-99% to -60% category).