Soon, zoom past barrier-free toll plazas on highways

NEW DELHI: With the introduction of barrier-free toll collection based on the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), highway users will be allowed to cruise through toll gates at high speed — up to 100 kmph — without inconvenience, according to officials of the road transport and highways ministry.

Initially one or two lanes will be available at fee plazas for the vehicles which opt for the soon-to-be-launched highway user fee collection arrangement, said a senior official involved in the operationalisation of the new system. “The government is hopeful that it will help in plugging the leakages and checking toll defaulters. The lanes will be equipped with advance reading, identification and enforcement equipment so that only the valid vehicles pass through the gates,” the official said.

Under the GNSS-based collection system, toll is charged based on the distance travelled on the highways as against the existing method — one has to shell out a fixed amount even if the user travels a part of the toll road. The satellite-based system tracks vehicle’s movement and calculates charges with the help of an On Board Unit embedded in the vehicles.