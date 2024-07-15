Suspected Chandipura virus infection claims lives of six children in Gujarat

He further provided an update on the situation, stating, "So far, 12 suspected cases of Chandipura have been observed in the state. Currently, six patients are under treatment. There are 4 suspected cases in Sabarkantha district and 3 in the Aravalli district, one each in Mahisagar and Kheda districts. Additionally, two patients from Rajasthan and one patient from Madhya Pradesh, who received treatment in Gujarat, have reported suspected cases."

"The samples have been sent for testing to the lab at Pune which provide results in an average of 12 to 15 days," the minister noted.

Giving further details, the minister explained, "Chandipura disease is not contagious, but the notification was issued during the initial phase of intensive surveillance in affected areas. As a result, a total of 18,646 people have been screened across 4,487 houses so far. Additionally, insecticide spraying has covered 2,093 houses to control sandflies. The state health department is working tirelessly to prevent the spread of the disease as a precautionary measure.

"If primary symptoms are observed, they are advised to seekmedical attention at the nearest hospital," the minister emphasised.

It is worth noting that an epidemic of cerebral fever (CHPV) with febrile symptoms was reported in 1965 in the Chandipura district of Maharashtra state. The epidemic was later reported in other states, including Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Overview of Chandipura Virus:

Discovery and Classification: Belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family and Vesiculovirus genus.

First identified during a 1965 outbreak in Chandipura village, Maharashtra.

Global Impact:

Despite its lesser-known status, the virus has caused sporadic outbreaks in India,Asia, and Africa.

Affected Population:

Primarily affects children

Symptoms