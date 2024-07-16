Akal Takht says put up photos of separatists in Golden Temple complex

CHANDIGARH: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh has asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to put up portraits of Khalistani separatists Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Paramjit Singh Panjwar and Gajinder Singh at the Central Sikh Museum in the Golden Temple complex.

The Takht is the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs and has five high priests led by Jathedar Raghbir Singh.

The three separatists were wanted by the Indian authorities and charged under the stringent provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Last week the SGPC and the radical group Dal Khalsa organised an event near Golden Temple to pay tributes to Gajinder Singh, founder of Dal Khalsa and wanted in the hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight to Lahore in 1981 demanding the release of Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale. Recently, he died of a heart attack at Paksitan hospital.

Jathedar Raghbir Singh said SGPC should display portraits in view of their “sacrifices.” Nijjar was killed outside a gurdwara in British Columbia, Canada, on June 18 last year, causing strains in India-Canada ties. Panjwar, chief of Khalistan Commando Force, was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Lahore on May 6 last year.

In 2022 India categorised Gajinder Singh among 20 most-wanted terrorists. The Jathedar honoured the family of Gajinder Singh on the occasion.

The Akal Takht move can have an impact on panthic politics in Punjab, especially at a time when mainstream Akali party, SAD, is in doldrums. Besides, Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh, lodged in a Dibrugarh jail, won the Lok Sabha polls from Khadoor Sahib.

SAD chief summoned

The Akal Takht has summoned SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to appear before it within 15 days and submit his reply to allegations by the party’s rebel group that he has not represented the sentiments of the Panth. SAD rebels on Monday announced launching a Shiromani Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar (SAD reform movement).